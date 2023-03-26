Where is Amritpal Singh? Intelligence agencies suspect he may try to enter Nepal

Shillong, March 26: It has been over a week when pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh managed to give Punjab police a slip and has since been declared a fugitive.

While the intelligence agencies are trying to find the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh after he was seen in different cities of Northern India, they suspect he may try to enter Nepal to evade his arrest.

An alert has been sounded along the international border with Nepal as the reports suggest that Amritpal was last seen in Uttar Pradesh.

The hardliner was last seen on March 23 in the Lakhimpur Kheri area of UP. Singh and his accomplice Papalpreet Singh were also seen walking around the streets and conversing on the phone in what was apparently Patiala-based CCTV footage that leaked on Saturday.

“Based on inputs from intelligence agencies that Amritpal can enter Nepal, we have issued an alert on the border. Posters with their pictures have also been put up on the border in Rupaidiha. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border,” a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) official said.

Officials have not yet verified the most recent video or location information, but Singh was last seen in Haryana’s Shahabad, when a woman took him inside her home on March 19.

In the border city of Bahraich, the SSB has displayed posters with images of Amritpal Singh and his aides. Officials assert that even though Punjab is far from the border town of Rupaidiha, Amritpal may try to enter Nepal by hiding there because there is a significant Sikh population.