GSU seeks action against erring veterinary staff

Tura, March 27: The local unit of the GSU from Kapasipara in South Garo Hills has sought action against a Veterinary Field Assistant (VFA) stationed in the area for allegedly remaining absent from his station for long durations.

According to the union, the VFA- S Ch Marak, who hails from 9 mile in West Garo Hills has been known to be in his station just about 3-4 times since his appointment to the post in 2021.

“The jurisdiction of the local Veterinary centre extends from Telekari village to Dimpilipara, which is a large area. However, as he is constantly unavailable, we are facing problems and are losing our livestock,” the joint statement by the union’s President and Secretary said.

The union, while demanding action against Marak, has also sought that the concerned department appoints a replacement in place of Marak.