Man from Rajasthan arrested in connection with threat mail to Salman Khan

Shillong, March 27: In connection with a recent threat mail to actor Salman Khan that was received at the latter’s office, the Mumbai police have arrested a man from Rajasthan.

A Bandra police team apprehended the suspect and brought him to Mumbai.

Dhakad Ram Bishnoi, the accused (21), resides in Siyagon ki Dhani, a village within Rohicha Kalan that is under the Luni police station in Jodhpur. The accused was on bail in a case related to illegal weapons.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Jodhpur police Gaurav Yadav Bishnoi was taken into custody on Sunday by a team from Bandra police station in Mumbai.

“They requested our help in arresting Bishnoi. We gave them the necessary assistance and detained Bishnoi and later handed him over to them” Yadav said.

Prashant Gunjalkar, who operates an artist management firm and, according to the police, routinely visits Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra, filed a complaint about the threat e-mail with the Bandra police station lately.

The Mumbai Police filed a FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar after receiving the threat letter. Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Criminal Code were used to initiate the Complaint (IPC).