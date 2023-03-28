Meghalaya Nuggets

Workshop on 21st century

skills for students

SHILLONG, March 27: A state-level workshop on 21st century skills, with special emphasis on learning skills and life skills, was recently organised at the St. Mary’s College. According to a statement, the inaugural function of the workshop was attended by scholars, academicians, students, college teachers, et al. Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, NEHU, Dr. Marbhador Khymdeit, in his address as the chief guest, spoke about the importance of developing a strategy to prepare the youths for career and life. He also encouraged the students to approach the future with confidence, to dream big and achieve success in life. A session on Learning Skills was taken by Dr. Fabian W. Marbaniang, Associate Professor, School of Language and Literary Studies, MLCU, Shillong, during which he opined that everyone is capable and responsible for putting out their own ideas into the world, and encouraged the participants to think out of the box. Participants were also encouraged to create posters, videos or pamphlets and make use of colour, music and presentation to capture the attention of the audience. He concluded the session by emphasising on the 4Cs – Critical thinking, Communication, Collaboration, Creativity – to transition from the traditional methods of pen and paper learning to the realm of 21st century learning.

Shillong-bound vehicle intercepted, drugs seized

SHILLONG, March 27: Ri-Bhoi Police on Sunday night intercepted a vehicle en route Shillong from Guwahati, and seized contraband items weighing 140 grams. Acting on a tip-off, police set up a checkpoint near Byrnihat Police Station and intercepted the vehicle (ML05M7648). The vehicle was subsequently searched during which police recovered 14 soap boxes sealed underneath the car seat, containing 140.37 grams of heroin, and subsequently seized the same. Police also confiscated three mobile phones, Rs 4,000 in cash, three ID cards and one syringe. Three people, identified as Dilip Mawlong of Nongmynsong, Bijay Thapa of Ladnartiang and Banshngain Kupar Khongdup of Umkdait Nongmynsong, were also arrested in connection with the case.

Around 400 avail benefit of

BSF medical camp in WJH

SHILLONG, March 27: In its endeavour towards ensuring the well-being of the border residents, the BSF Meghalaya 4th Battalion organised a medical camp as part of its Civic Action Programme in the bordering villages of Muktapur and Jaliakhola in West Jaintia Hills on Monday. During the camp, approximately 400 patients were attended by BSF doctors. Moreover, an awareness campaign on hygiene and sanitation was carried out and wheelchairs were also distributed among the physically challenged villagers. Besides health check-up, the BSF also distributed various needful items such as water purifiers, stationery items, dustbins, water tanks etc., to the needy children and villagers of both the villages. The programme was attended by a large number of people from the local community who appreciated the efforts made by BSF. Devinder Singh, Commandant 4th Bn BSF also inaugurated two sports clubs in Muktapur and Sanghat villages, which were provided complete sports kits. Altogether six sports clubs will be opened under the Civic Action Programmes at different bordering location, the BSF Commandant said.

Duo from Tripura held, ganja seized

SHILLONG, March 27: Two people hailing from Tripura were apprehended while 66.829 kg of ganja was seized from their possession after a vehicle that they were travelling in was inspected at Damcherra, Kuliang. The seizure was made on Sunday night when their vehicle (TR-07-B-0422) was signalled to stop for checking by the Umkiang PP staff on duty. It was during the inspection, suspected contraband items wrapped in brown tape concealed inside the vehicle were recovered. The suspected contraband items, following a test, were found to be marijuana weighing 66.829 kg. Two persons, viz. Rabi Debbarma (43) and Amarjit Debbarma (19), both residents of Tripura, were apprehended in the connection.