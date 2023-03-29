Assam govt announces Rs 50L reward for boxer Lovlina

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this announcement during the ongoing Budget Session of Assam Assembly,

The announcement comes after Lovlina, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, achieved another milestone by winning her first Gold medal at the World Championships on March 26.

Australian boxer Caitlin Parker, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, was defeated by Lovlina — who hails from Assam, in the 75 kg weight class final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in Delhi.

“Lovlina has made us proud and the Assam Assembly today unanimously decided to award her Rs 50 lakh,” Sarma said.

“Borgohain is the first Assamese sportsperson to clinch a medal in the Olympics and now a gold at the World Boxing Championship. This is a very special moment for us,” the Chief Minister added.