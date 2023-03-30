Several trapped as floor of temple sinks during Ram Navami celebrations in Indore

Shillong, March 30: While Ram Navami celebrations were in full swing on Thursday, the floor atop a well at a temple in Indore sank, trapping several people.

The Shri Baleshwar temple in the city’s Sneh Nagar neighbourhood was where the incident was reported.

Following the incident, videos of chaos and rescue efforts at the shrine started coming on social media.

After the tragedy, six people have so far been rescued.

Worshippers were standing over the well’s cover inside the temple when it collapsed.

Rescue efforts were being made for individuals who trapped down in the well.

Ambulance and fire department services, according to the locals, were not dispatched in time.

Chief Minister of MP, Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the authorities to speed up the rescue efforts at the shrine.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, they are in continual communication with the Indore district administration.

Top police and district administration officials were on the spot.