Shillong, March 31: A day-long state-level conference on anti-human trafficking got underway here today under the aegis of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The inaugural session was marked by speech delivered by Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya, L R Bishnoi and the Chairperson of Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Iamonlang Syiem.