Suspended Meghalaya cop G K Iangari released from jail

Shillong, Mar 31: Suspended Meghalaya police officer GK Iangrai was released from the Shillong District jail on Thursday night after he was granted bail by the District and Session court on all the six cases charged against him.

Talking to a section of the reporters here on Friday, Iangrai’s advocate, P. Yobin informed that the first case in which he was arrested, was in connection with the Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) building in Shillong.

According to him, Iangrai was then arrested for the supply of dry rations and then for supplying of the vehicles for Covid-19.

Yobin informed that the CID then filed another three cases and then moved for an arrest warrant before the District and Session Court.

“We were able to move anticipatory bail applications in all those cases. Finally, he (Iangrai) was granted bail in two cases Wednesday and two cases on Thursday. He was earlier granted bail in another two cases,” Iangrai’s lawyer informed.

Meanwhile, he informed that the suspended Meghalaya police officer had not been keeping well and was currently admitted in the hospital.

Replying to a query, Yobin said that so far not even six cases registered and in none of the cases he has been charge sheeted.

He said that there was slim chance very that Iangrai would be rearrested since he did not find they could invoke any other additional charges against him.

“Chances of getting him arrested are not possible right now,” Iangrai’s lawyer said.

Yobin, however, said that the CID can always challenge the bail if they felt aggrieved since the law provides them that liberty.

“But we are ready to defend Iangrai’s even if the CID decided contest the bail order,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iangrai’s lawyer informed that they would have to wait for the charge sheet to be filed by CID in the court and then accordingly they will have to prepare their defence.

“The investigations of many of the cases are in the nascent stage of the investigation,” Phobin said

He further informed that Iangrai had given assurance to the court that he would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

