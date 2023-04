Shillong, April 4: A technical issue forced an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru headed for Varanasi to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport in Telangana on Tuesday.

At 6:15 am, the aircraft (6E897), which was carrying 137 people, made an emergency landing because of a technical glitch.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), every passenger is safe.