Twitter replaces iconic blue bird logo with photo of dog; know the reason

Shillong, April 4: Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo has been replaced with an image of a dog known as “doge,” which has appeared in numerous popular crypto currency logos over the years.

Depending on where you are in the world, Twitter users noticed between late Monday and early Tuesday that the Twitter bird logo was replaced with the Shiba Inu logo when they logged on to the service.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, reacted to the development in his signature way by sharing a meme.

The change appeared following Musk’s request to have a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit against him dismissed, which accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Several lawsuits have been filed on Musk.

Investors accused Elon Musk of purposefully driving up the price of Dogecoin over 36,000% over a two-year period before allowing it to crash.

Elon Musk’s attorneys responded to this charge by claiming that the investors never disclosed how they meant to deceive anyone or what risks they concealed.

According to Musk’s lawyers, the phrases “Dogecoin Rulz” and “no highs, no lows, only Doge” were too ambiguous to support a fraud allegation.

Once Twitter adopted the mascot of the cryptocurrency as their logo on Monday, the price of Dogecoin increased by up to 20%. The meme coin’s price has risen to $0.092, which is the highest it has been in almost a month.