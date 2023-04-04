Will Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Parineeti-Raghav engagement ceremony?

Shillong, April 4: Rumors about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s impending nuptials have been rampant since the two were spotted together as members of the Rajya Sabha for the Aam Aadmi Party.

However, reports now suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member Parliament Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will soon make their union public during a private engagement ceremony in the nation’s capital the first week of April.

Parineeti Chopra has reportedly already arrived in New Delhi. The insider also revealed that Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Meera Chopra, and other family members as well as the couple’s close friends are likely to attend the event.

Rumors of a relationship between Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha first surfaced last month after the two were spotted together in Mumbai and London. The two have frequently been seen together in airport photos from Mumbai and New Delhi.