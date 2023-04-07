NCW ex-Chairperson Dr Poornima Advani succumbs to cancer

Mumbai, April 7: Noted lawyer Dr Poornima Advani, who was former Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), passed away in a private hospital after a two-year long battle with cancer, an aide said here on Friday.
An academic, legal eagle, author and administrator, Dr Advani served as the 31-year-old NCW’s 4th Chairperson (2002-2005), and was credited with several landmark achievements during her tenure.
She headed a legal firm, ‘The Law Point’ founded by her besides lecturing at the University of Mumbai, University of Queensland, London School of Economics and other institutions.
In 1997, the Mumbai-based Dr Advani authored a book ‘Indian Judiciary: A Tribute’ and was conferred the Acharya Tulsi Kartitva Puraskar (2003).
IANS
