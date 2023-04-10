Forum calls indefinite Dima Hasao bandh from April 26

Guwahati, April 10: The Indigenous Peoples’ Forum (IPF) has called an indefinite Dima Hasao district bandh from April 26, 2023, demanding creation of a separate autonomous district with a separate autonomous council for the indigenous hill tribes of erstwhile North Cachar (NC) Hills district.

The decision to call the indefinite bandh was taken during a meeting of the forum on Haflong on Monday.

The forum had, during a mass rally at Haflong on March 23, 2023, submitted a memorandum to Assam chief minister through the deputy commissioner of Dima Hasao district, urging necessary steps for a tangible initiative towards materialisation of its long-pending demand by April 10, 2023, failing which the forum would be compelled to call an “indefinite NC Hills bandh.”

A conglomeration of various non-Dimasa ethnic groups, the forum has been spearheading a series of protests, demanding the bifurcation of the hill district since the state government changed the name of erstwhile North Cachar Hills to Dima Hasao vide notification on April 1, 2010.

“The Assam government is not sincere enough in considering our grievances. We are yet to receive any information (in regard to our demand) and hence we have decided to call an indefinite NC Hills bandh with effect from 5am of April 26, 2023,” the forum informed through a statement on Monday.

Movement of trains through the district would also be stopped during the bandh, the forum warned.

“Nonetheless, as peace-loving people, we are keen to avoid such an agitation and are ever ready to call off the proposed bandh if the government comes up with an initiative to bring about an amicable solution to our long pending demand,” the forum stated.

“Hence it is our humble prayer to the concerned authorities to give due consideration to our demand,” it said.