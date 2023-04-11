Awareness programme on rights of Assam’s transgender community

GUWAHATI: An awareness programme on the rights and privileges of the transgender community of Assam was organised under the aegis of the state directorate of social justice and empowerment here on Tuesday.

The objective of the programme was to underline the significance of an inclusive society by educating all stakeholders about the concept of transgender persons and gender non-conforming people.

The programme was attended by representatives of various departments and stakeholders, including the Assam Skill Development Mission, district social welfare officers, and all divisional programme officers from Kamrup, Nagaon, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Cachar divisions.

It focused on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules 2020, and the Assam State Policy for Transgender, 2020.

The programme comprised multiple sessions, with each session covering a specific aspect of the transgender community.

The first session, “Understanding the Transgender Community ” was conducted by Priyamboda Mishra from State Child Protection Society. A PhD scholar, Mishra is doing research on the transgender community.

The second session, “Legislative Documents: Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019”, “Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020” and “Assam State Policy for Transgender, 2020” was conducted by Swati Bidhan Baruah, the vice-chairperson of the Transgender Welfare Board, Assam.

The third session was led by Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, joint director, social justice and empowerment, Assam, on “National Portal For Transgender Certificate and Identity Card and other facilities under the SMILE Scheme, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, New Delhi.”

The fourth session, focused on the mental health and emotional wellbeing of transgender people. The session was conducted by Maitryee T. Ralte, a clinical psychologist practicing psychotherapy.

The final session was on the challenges faced by transgender persons of Assam, led by Milin Dutta, the founder of Anaajoree. Dutta is an engineering graduate from NIIT Surat and a trans-man who has been an advocate for queer rights in Northeast India.

Addressing the sessions, speakers shed light on the rights and privileges of the transgender community, welfare schemes available for them, their mental health and challenges faced by them in day-to-day life.