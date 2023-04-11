SWGH District Medical and Health Office organised Youth Fest at Ampati

Ampati, April 11, 2023: District Health Society of South West Garo Hills organised a one day “Youth Fest”, themed, ” Youth for Change”, at Chengkompara AFHC Playground on Tuesday.

Competitive events which included outdoor games and sports, singing and dancing and also poster writing, were part of the whole day fest which was organised under the aegis of Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK).

Dr. L Marak, Jt. Director, Directorate of Health Services, Shillong who attended the formal part of the program as the Chief Guest, spoke about the importance of different aspects of health, mainly, physical, mental, social, spiritual, nutrition and hygiene.

Calling out the participating youth as future leaders of the nation, she spoke on the topics which included teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and the need to maintain healthy mental and physical health to grow up beautifully and achieve great things in life.

District School and Education Officer, T Ch Marak, who also attended the formal event of the fest as one of the Guests, advised the participants to study hard with utmost honesty in order to climb the ladder of success.

The installation ceremony was also conducted for the fresh peer educators, which was led by Dr Noreen Sangma, District Nodal Officer of RKSK Program, who also spoke on the aims and objectives of the said program.

During the closing of the program, District Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Mikrak Sangma created awareness on TB, it’s symptoms, prevention and cure. Dr. Sangma also led the pledge to fight against TB disease.

Dr. S Hajong, SDM&HO and Dr. Lydia Sangma, District Leprosy Officer were among the other officers who were present on the occasion.