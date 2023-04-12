Church leaders express concern over demolition of 3 Manipur churches

Guwahati, April 12: Church leaders of North East India under the aegis of United Christian Forum of North East India (UCFNEI) expressed their concern over the demolition of three churches in Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The churches – Evangelical Baptist Convention Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church Manipur and Catholic Holy Spirit Church – were demolished by the administration in Imphal East district in Manipur as they were reportedly constructed on government land without any approval or permission from the district administration.

According to reports, the churches were demolished days after the High Court of Manipur vacated its order for status quo on an order for eviction by the state government.

“We also express deep shock and concern as two senior Church elders from Meghalaya belonging to the Presbyterian Church of India were allegedly manhandled and falsely accused of initiating conversion when they visited Bihar at the invitation of the Church there for post-Easter celebrations among the faithful,” spokesperson for UCFNEI, Allen Brooks said here.

“According to information issued by the superintendent of East Khasi Hills district, the Church leaders are safe and will be given police protection as they head back home,” Brooks said.

“Under these circumstances, UCFNEI appeals to all its faithful to continue to pray for peace and harmony while standing united,” he added.