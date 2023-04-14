‘Happy Day’: Alia shares throwback pics with Ranbir on first anniversary

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is celebrating one year of marital bliss with actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday.

To mark the occasion, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress took to her Instagram to share a few throwback pictures of her with Ranbir with the caption “Happy Day”.

As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends from the industry took to the comments section to wish the actress.

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy 1st.”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to the pictures with heart emojis, while ‘Brahmastra’ co-actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Happy first you both”.

Actress Bipasha Basu, who recently welcomed a baby girl, said, “Happy anniversary to both you cuties.”

Alia and Ranbir tied the nuptial knot on April 13, 2022 at Ranbir’s ‘Vastu’ residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The two fell in love on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ and materialised their union in an intimate ceremony. In November 2022, Ranbir and Alia became parents to their daughter Raha.