Infosys: Rishi Sunak’s wife to make huge earning from her father’s company

Shillong, April 14: Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will soon get a sizable dividend payment from Infosys, the second-largest IT company in India.

According to company records with the stock markets, Murty, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, had 3.89 crore Infosys shares as of the end of December. If Murty holds onto her shares until the record date of June 2, when the corporation paid a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per share for FY23, she would get Rs 68.17 crore.

She would get a total of Rs 132.4 crore, which includes the interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share that was announced in October of last year. Infosys paid a total dividend of Rs 31 per share for the preceding fiscal, giving her a total of Rs 120.76 crore. Her holding is worth slightly over Rs 5,400 crore at the BSE’s closing price on Thursday of Rs 1,388.60 per share.

Rishi Sunak is a British citizen, but his wife Akshata is an Indian citizen. Her non-domiciled status, which allows her to earn money overseas without paying taxes in Britain for up to 15 years, has caused controversy in the UK. When Sunak first entered the campaign to become prime minister in April of last year, her non-domiciled status came up for debate in Britain.

The promoters hold 13.11% of Infosys, one of the best dividend-paying corporations in India, according to the company’s filings. The Murthy family owns 3.6 percent of this.