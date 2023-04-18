MI vs SRH: Both IPL teams will try to earn a hat-trick win

Shillong, April 18: An excitement match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on Tuesday (April 18) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Both teams will be motivated to earn a hat-trick of victories over one another as they enter the game having won their last two events.

Mumbai Indians lost their first two games of the season, to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, but they made a strong recovery, winning their next two matches, against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad staged a comeback by winning their matches against the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, after losing their first two games against the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The match promises to be a tantalising clash because both sides have turned around their campaigns. It’s interesting to note that Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently in ninth place, while Mumbai Indians are ranked eighth in the points table. As a result, both sides will be motivated to win the next game in order to raise their standings.

There are match predictions doing the rounds where people are relying more on Mumbai Indians. However these predictions are based only on wild guesses.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, batters typically enjoy their time in the middle of the pitch, which traditionally results in high scoring. The pitch has appeared to be ideal for batting in the two matches played so far in the competition, as evidenced by Rajasthan Royals’ 200-plus total in the first game.

In the second game, SRH easily reached the required run rate of 144 in 17.1 overs. The captain who wins the toss will choose to bowl first due to the favourable batting conditions because it will be challenging to anticipate a safe score on this surface.