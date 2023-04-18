Pro-Khalistan protests in London: NIA to probe demonstrations in front of Indian High Commission

Shillong, April 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to probe the pro-Khalistani protests that occurred in front of the Indian High Commission in London last month.

Details indicate that the inquiry, which was once under the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, has been transferred to the NIA by permission of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A certified copy of the FIR filed in the case has also been requested by the NIA from the Special Cell.

In regards to the most recent violent altercations at the Indian mission in London, the home ministry has communicated with the UK government. Reports indicate that at the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue, Khalistani activities and protests were discussed between the two countries’ ministries.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Union Home Secretary, UK delegation headed by Sir Matthew Rycroft, the Permanent Secretary of the Home Office, held the dialogue in New Delhi.

At the meeting, India requested that the UK maintain a close eye on Khalistani activities there and take appropriate action against those involved.

Additionally, India claimed that Khalistani activists were preparing terrorist attacks there.

Both parties examined their existing collaboration during the discussion and looked for ways to expand it in the areas of counterterrorism, cyber security, global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, and UK-based anti-Indian actions.

The Indian side specifically expressed its worries regarding the pro-Khalistan elements’ abuse of the UK’s refugee status to support and abet terrorist operations in India.