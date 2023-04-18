Supreme Court to hear PIL seeking investigation in gangster Atiq Ahmed killing on April 24

Shillong, April 18: The Supreme Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on April 24, requesting an investigation into the deaths of gangster and murder accused Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf, while they were in police custody.

Atiq Ahmed, a gangster turned politician, and his brother, Ashraf, were being taken for a medical examination from a Prayagraj last Saturday night when three shooters identified as Arun Kumar Maurya, Lovelesh Tiwari, and Sunny Singh came dressed as media personnel and shot them dead.

They were in police custody and were using banned Zigana pistols. The whole thing was documented on camera. They had paused briefly to respond to queries by media.

Following the shooting, the attackers surrendered before the police and were sent on 14-day judicial prison.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari has filed the PIL and demanded an early hearing into the case.