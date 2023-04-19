India engaging with US, UK and Saudi to ensure safety of Indians in Sudan

By The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 19: To ensure the safety of nearly 4000 Indian nationals in violence hit Sudan, India is working closely with the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Speaking with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates about the situation in Sudan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar received assurances from both nations that they will provide real-world assistance.

To protect the safety of Indians in Sudan, the Indian embassy in Washington and the Indian High Commission in London are also in touch with their respective governments. The UN and the Indian government are collaborating to address the problem.

