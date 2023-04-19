Pooja Hegde used to address Salman Khan as ‘Bhai’, actor reacted in this way

Shillong, April 19: While the rumours of Salman Khan dating Pooja Hegde are rife, the latter has revealed how the superstar reacted when she called him ‘Bhai’.

Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan have collaborated for the first time. For the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the pair is getting ready. In addition to Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in prominent parts, the film is directed by Farhad Samji.

Pooja recently disclosed that she used to refer to Salman as “bhai” when they initially met, despite her busy promotional schedule.

Pooja recalled how she initially addressed the superstar as “bhai.” She even mentioned how their next movie made reference to a similar idea. She remarked, “At first, when I had only recently met him, I called him bhai. That is the name that everyone uses for him. But given that everyone calls him bhai, it comes as a very natural propensity. Everyone in the movie refers to him as bhaijaan. My character keeps calling him bhai even if she doesn’t want to. That was well received, and people laugh at it”.

The actress admitted that she now addresses him as “SK.” When asked how Salman reacted when she addressed him as “bhai,” Pooja replied, “Now, I call him SK since he requested me to. Although he said I could call him Salman. I had addressed Salman as sir, but he soon began addressing me as ma’am. I asked him not to do it. We are currently settled at SK.

Recently, the trailer was released, and internet users praised Salman and Pooja’s on-screen chemistry. Their fans are excited to see them on the big screen together for the first time.