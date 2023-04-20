Heatwave forces closure of schools under Mawsynram Block

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By By Our Reporter

Shillong, April 20: In view of the prevailing heat wave and to ensure the safety of the students, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Thursday issued a notice stating all educational institutions located around Dangar Area under Mawsynram Block will remain closed with effect from 21 April 2023 for a week, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

“Out-door activities in all schools in East Khasi Hills are to be kept in abeyance until further order,” Deputy Commissioner stated.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.