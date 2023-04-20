Heatwave forces closure of schools under Mawsynram Block

Shillong, April 20: In view of the prevailing heat wave and to ensure the safety of the students, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner on Thursday issued a notice stating all educational institutions located around Dangar Area under Mawsynram Block will remain closed with effect from 21 April 2023 for a week, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

“Out-door activities in all schools in East Khasi Hills are to be kept in abeyance until further order,” Deputy Commissioner stated.