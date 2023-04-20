Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh’s wife detained at Amritsar airport

Shillong, April 20: Kirandeep Kaur, the wife of Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, was detained on Thursday when she attempted to leave for London at the Amritsar airport. Customs officials have taken her in their custody and are questioning Kirandeep. Local police has also been informed which has also reached the spot.

She was questioned in March in the village of Jallupur Kheda over possible foreign funding for Amritpal Singh’s illegal activities.

Amritpal Singh, a fugitive, is hiding from Punjab police as he is being searched for in different parts of the state.