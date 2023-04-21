Air India pilot probed for allowing friend into cockpit

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the development and said the investigation team will examine the relevant facts.

The pilot allegedly entertained a female friend in the cockpit, which violates DGCA safety norms.

A senior DGCA official stated that the act is unacceptable and could have put the passengers’ safety at risk.

Air India has released a statement saying that they have taken note of the reported incident and investigations are underway.

“We have taken serious note of the reported incident and investigations are underway in Air India. We have also reported the matter to the DGCA and are cooperating with their investigations. We have zero tolerance in aspects related to the safety and well-being of our passengers and will take requisite action,” the statement added.

The violation has raised concerns about flight safety and the need to ensure strict compliance with the safety norms.

The DGCA further emphasised the importance of following safety protocols and taking all necessary precautions to ensure passenger safety.

“Any violation of safety norms will be dealt with severely, and strict action will be taken against the guilty party,” said a DGCA official.