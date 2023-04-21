CM’s Inter School Athletic Meet concludes at Nongstoin

Nongstoin, April 21: The three-day Chief Minister’s Inter School Athletic Meet, 2023 concluded at Nongstoin District Sport Association (NDSA) playground, Nongpyndeng, Nongstoin West Khasi Hills District on Friday. The event began on the 19th April. The Athletic meet, which is an annual affair, is organized by the office of the District Sport Officer (DSO), West Khasi Hills District, Nongstoin and aims at incorporating sports in daily activities of School going students.

Altogether 26 schools and 1002 athletes participated in the three-day athletic meet this year from all over the district. St Peter Higher Secondary School boys and girls emerged as the best team. The categories of the meet were divided into Under 14, 16 and under 18 boys and girls.