Celebrities get back their blue tick on Twitter without paying a penny

Shillong, April 23: Unverified Twitter accounts have inundated the platform in recent days as users refused to shell out $8 for the coveted blue tick.

Up until now, even celebrities with millions of followers were susceptible to badge-stripping. It appears that Elon Musk is reportedly restoring verification badges to high-profile accounts because he doesn’t want celebrities to lose their Blue Tick.

This action was taken after a number of famous people refused to use the Twitter Blue subscription service. Even if they haven’t, these celebrities’ profiles indicate that they have “subscribed to Twitter Blue.” In an earlier tweet, Elon Musk implied that he was doing LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner a service by paying for the Blue Ticks.

However, it appears that for all superstars that have millions of fans, the blue tick is back. Even superstars with dormant accounts who have passed away can be identified as Twitter Blue subscribers.

Stephen King, journalist and author Kara Swisher, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Twitch broadcaster Hasan Piker are some famous people who have received the blue tick back and claimed that they did not pay for it.

Hasan Piker wrote, “I have no clue how this happened, i absolutely did not buy twitter blue,” while Kara Swisher expressed her surprise over the move and wrote, “Good lord, I’ve been LeBroned, Shatnered, Kinged without my consent. No means no, boys.”

Omar Abdullah wrote, “Apparently I’ve paid for Twitter Blue & given them a phone number to verify except that I haven’t. Mr Musk are you paying for mine as well?”

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, amongst others, also lost their blue ticks as part of Twitter’s new update. Their blue ticks are back.