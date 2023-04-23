Evacuation of French nationals start from Sudan

Shillong, April 23: According to a statement made by the French Foreign Ministry on Sunday, France has started to evacuate its residents and diplomatic personnel from Sudan, where combat between opposing troops entered second week.

Without providing any information, the ministry stated that the “rapid evacuation operation” had begun and that European citizens and those from “allied partner countries” would also receive assistance.

On the other hand according to the Saudi foreign ministry, more than 150 persons, including diplomats and government representatives from other countries, have been rescued from Sudan and landed in Jeddah. According to the foreign ministry, Saudi Arabia’s navy troops assisted by other army departments carried out the first announced evacuation of residents and some Indian nationals.