Mohammed Siraj says he apologized to Lomror twice for abusing him during IPL match

Shillong, April 24: Mohammed Siraj, a purple cap holder Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler said that he had apologised to Mahipal Lomror for abusing him during the IPL 2023 match between RCB and RR at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the first match of the doubleheader on Sunday (April 23), RCB defeated RR by seven runs. As the first team to bat, Bangalore scored 189/9 because to outstanding performances from Glenn Maxwell (77 off 44) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 39). RR were only allowed to go 182/6 in the pursuit.

Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin of RR attempted a close second run on the final delivery of the 19th over after the former slammed the ball to the ground. At the non-striker’s end, Lomror launched a throw, but it landed awkwardly on Siraj. In the end, the bowler used his leg to smash the stumps. Even though Ashwin didn’t make it to the crease, he lived.

After an unsuccessful attempt to run out the ball, Siraj was spotted yelling at the fielder. However, the pacer claimed that he had apologised to Lomror in a match review video that was uploaded to RCB’s official YouTube page.

In the first over of Rajasthan’s chase, Siraj claimed the crucial wicket of RR opener Jos Buttler, clearing him up for a duck. He finished with figures from his four overs of 1/39.

The RCB bowler now holds the Purple Cap after taking 13 wickets at an average of 15.38 in seven games.