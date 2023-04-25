MPLAD funds ‘scam’: Case filed against Assam MP

Guwahati, April 25: Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam has filed a case against Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and 13 others, in connection with the alleged embezzlement of MP’s Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund in the name of road repair.

According to reports here, the case (number 02/2023) has been registered in the Special Judge’s Court.

It may be recalled that in March this year, four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers were suspended for alleged anomalies and financial irregularities in the execution of projects under the MP Local Area Development Fund.

A regular inquiry conducted by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell had detected “irregularities” in the execution of work and utilisation of funds under the MPLAD Fund of Rajya Sabha MP, Bhuyan for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

