Of schools and their responsibilities

Editor,

As a parent I thank the State Education Department for stepping in on an important matter that the school authorities have flagrantly neglected to consider and that is to involve students in school sports during the heat wave that swept through the country and did not leave Meghalaya unscathed. Thankfully the heat wave seems to have left us for now after the rains arrived on Saturday last. But one never knows with the frequently fluctuating weather conditions vis a vis Climate Change which has affected the entire world.

We parents want our children to be physically active, more so because that is part of their growing up years and also because there are so few opportunities for children today to be involved in physical activities. Most of the time they are glued to the cellphone as if it brings them the greatest joy but it is possible that the mobile phone is an escape from things that trouble them. That said, I would request the school authorities to kindly be sensitive to the changing weather conditions and not subject them to long hours in the burning heat of the sun, especially around midday. Even we adults could feel the burning heat when we are outside for a brief while without umbrellas. Think of the little children especially. I am all for toughening up kids but not at the cost of their health. Schools need to adjust their calendars in the light of Climate Change. I know some parents might think I am molly-cuddling my daughter but as a mother I am the one who has to nurse her back to health should she be adversely affected by the heat wave.

Yours etc.,

Evelyn Lyngdoh Thabah,

Via email

Feeble Chief Minister!

Editor,

Preceding the year 2018, when Dr Mukul Sangma was the Chief Minister, an aura of discipline among the bureaucrats was evident as Dr Sangma wielded authority in an uncompromising manner. Though accused of being autocratic in his style of functioning, the ex-CM was able to rein in the babus. Dr Sangma was steadfast and inflexible in his dealings with the highly qualified bureaucrats. Naturally a a good number of officers of the lower rung who were answerable to their respective Secretaries, Commissioners et al were furtively not unhappy with Dr Mukul’s actions

However, following the 2018 Meghalaya State Assembly elections when Dr Mukul’s party lost the steering wheel to Conrad Sangma this socio -political scenario saw a turn around. In my umpteenth interactions with some Agriculture/Horticulture field officers, several of whom have since retired, they have re-echoed the views that when Dr Mukul was the CM the behavioral pattern of the bureaucrats was by and large one of etiquette which provided for a good interface. Paradoxically, on assumption of powers by Conrad Sangma these babus have developed a cavalier attitude. The officers in question have told me that whenever the bureaucrats called on the agro-horticultural farms or experimental nursery stations where exotic plants are raised, the latter would ferry home some such exceptional plants. When I queried the concerned officers of the sudden turnaround in the mannerisms of the bureaucrats, they just concluded that such display of brusqueness have accentuated post the Mukul era and, they reiterated, this goes without saying that the said babus have become emboldened because we have an incumbent Chief Minister who is diametrically different from his former counterpart.

Yours etc.,

Jerome K Diengdoh,

Shillong-2

Land scam near NPP Office

Editor,

The MDA 01 government was unpopular for being soaked in a number of scams which allegedly took place in various sectors and departments. But there was one such alleged scam which has been meticulously kept under the carpet for the last couple of years which is the alleged land scam where in a huge chunk of land near the upcoming NPP office (ahead of Bivar Road) has been illegally converted into revenue land and subsequently transferrable land. This illegal transfer of land has been allegedly done under the nose of the authorities and big businessmen hailing from Police Bazar area are said to have benefited from it as they have got the land transferred in their names for peanuts as compared to the prevailing rates in the European wards.

It is highly disappointing that this matter has been kept under wraps with absolutely nobody raising this issue and in all likelihood it will remain concealed as the same government and concerned ministers are in power again. The people responsible for this fraudulent activity may walk away scot-free, while the environment and green cover of the area will suffer in the long run apart from the huge loss to the state’s exchequer.

It is the duty of the government to come clean on this matter by either punishing the culprits or rubbishing the allegation which can only be done by setting up an unbiased enquiry which should be monitored by the High Court too as that area overlooks the Chief Justice’s Bungalow and Meghalaya State Judicial Academy. I also request the civil society to take up this matter in order to save our state from such scams.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email