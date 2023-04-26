AAP’s Shelly Oberoi is the Mayor of MC Delhi after BJP nominee withdraws

Shillong, April 26: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi was unanimously chosen as Delhi’s Mayor on Wednesday after Shikha Rai, a BJP candidate, withdrew her name.

Rai said in the House that she withdrew her nomination as the elections to the standing committee have not been conducted.

Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, the AAP’s incumbent deputy mayor, was re-elected to the position after the BJP’s Soni Pal withdrew from the campaign. The ruling AAP expressed satisfaction with the results of the municipal elections.

Mukesh Goyal, a senior AAP councillor, presided over the mayoral vote. Goyal is the Delhi Municipal Corporation’s senior-most councillor.

On February 22, Shelly Oberoi was chosen as the mayor of Delhi after three attempts to conduct the election had been hampered by conflicts between AAP and BJP councillors. Rekha Gupta of the BJP had been beaten by Oberoi by a margin of 34 votes. Out of the 266 votes cast, 116 went to Gupta, while Oberoi earned 150.

The Civic Centre which is the MCD’s administrative office, hosted the vote. After a fiscal year ends, the city elects a new mayor.

In the nation’s capital, the position of mayor is filled on a rotating basis for five one-year terms: the first year is reserved for women, the second year is for the open category, the third year is for the reserved category, and the final two terms are again for the open category.