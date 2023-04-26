Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in 6 yrs to finish on podium in British F4 championship

Shillong, April 26: Young Indian Racer Jaden Pariat, a teenager from Meghalaya, of Argenti Motorsport exhibited his talent by finishing on podium in the first round of ROKit British F4 Championship at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

He is only the second Indian to get an international podium in a Tatuus F4 car after Kush Maini in 2017.

“The podium is being hailed as a big milestone for the younger generation looking to break through the higher level of Formula racing. We are overwhelmed by the congratulatory messages and thank everyone who stood by us,” said Atikur Rahman, a former Indian national rally star and the force behind Jaden, who last year took a rookie podium in one of two rounds he took part.

Showing good pace, the teenage from NE India, hopes to impress in his first full year in this series.