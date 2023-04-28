FM radio stations come up at Nongstoin, Williamnagar

Nongstoin, April 28: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters of 100 Watts, out of which 2 new FM Transmitters out of the 91 dedicated by the Prime Minister on the day are located at Community Radio Station (CRS), Nongstoin and Community Radio Station (CRS) Williamnagar respectively.

FM Transmitter at Community Radio Station (CRS), Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills District would be operating on 100.1 MHz FM Band while that at Williamnagar, East GaroHills District would be operating on 100.9 MHz FM band.

The newly-inaugurated FM transmitters are expected to benefit citizens through different programmes to be broadcast through them which will resultantly serve to entertain, inform as also educate listeners.

A programme to celebrate the momentous occasion was organized in the premises of Community Radio Station (CRS), Nongstoin which saw the attendance of Local MLA, Shri. Gabriel Wahlang, Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills District, Shri V. Swer, Traditional heads of the area, government officials, teachers, students and others.