Meghalaya reports fresh COVID death

Shillong, April 28: Meghalaya has reported one fresh COVID death today.Informing this here today, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the State government does not have any plan to impose restrictions as of now, but it has asked citizens to follow all COVID protocols.

According to Lyngdoh, another meeting will be held next week in the presence of Chief minister to discuss about the vaccination of people in the state. She also said that the infrastructures which were created during COVID times are ready to serve people in case the COVID situation deteriorates.