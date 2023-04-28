SGH DC reviews preparedness for monsoon 2023

Tura, April 28: South Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the DDMA, S Awasthi on Friday chaired the District high level meeting on preparedness for the South West Monsoon 2023 which was held at District Resource Centre Baghmara.

During the meeting, Awasthi highlighted the different ways and measures to minimized or prevent unlikely Disaster that may take place in the District. He also calls upon the District machineries to stay vigilant whenever the duty calls during such Disaster or calamities.

The deputy commissioner also asked the BDO’s and Water Resources, Irrigation, PHE, Soil and Water Conservation department to come up with the constructive methods of water conservation, Rain Water harvesting and recharging of water management in the rural areas.

Meanwhile, Pipson Ch Marak District Disaster Management Officer, Baghmara, in his presentation highlighted the different mode of Rescue operations and Relief Assistance undertaken by the Department in the major outbreak of Disaster where due to massive landslides the District has witnessed the loss of lives and property in the previous years. He also informed the gathering about the Revised Rate of Assistance from the State Disaster response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for 2022-23 to 2025-26 where Rs 1,20,000/- per house in plain areas for pucca house and Rs 1,30,000/- for kutcha house in the hilly areas will be compensated for the loss of Houses.

He also informed that there is also a provision for partially damaged houses for both pucca and kutcha houses of Rs 65,000 and Rs.4,000 and that for cattle-shed damaged Rs 3000 per shed will be sanctioned.

The official also informed of Assistance for all kind of damages like Bridges and Roads, Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Irrigation system, Power, School repairs, Community Assets, Fishery, Assistance for land and other losses.