USTM observes commendation day for recruited students

Guwahati, April 28 The Training & Placement Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today celebrated a glorious chapter of placement of its students by felicitating more than 150 students who have been recruited by reputed organisations in the recent campus placement drives.

The event was graced by Ajay Kumar Vashist, DIG CRPF North East Zone, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor USTM, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Dr BK Das, Pro VC, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM and more than 2000 students at the Central Auditorium of USTM.

Addressing the proudly placed students, Chancellor M Hoque said that selecting a good organisation to work with is very important. DIG Ajay Kumar Vashist said, “Wherever you work, wherever you go, you have to have your own personality. And don’t compromise with your personality at any cost”. On the other hand, Pro GD Sharma congratulated and encouraged the students saying that their journey has just begun, and many more placements are to come to their lives.

In this context, Nurmahmud Ali, Director, Training & Placement Division, USTM, said, “We had 56 recruiters and around 10 more in the pipeline. A few prominent companies which graced our campus are TCS, WIPRO, Bandhan Bank, Deloitte, ICICI Bank, Dalmia Bharat India LTD, Tech Variable, Aditya Birla, ADP, Bajaj Allianz, Reliance Jio, Kotak Life Insurance, Marico India & many more”. He stated that 350 students have got placed in campus recruitment drive in this academic session.

Sharing her feelings, Farhina Choudhury, recruited by Bandhan Bank, said, “I completed BSc Biotechnology with certain hesitation where to lead. Deciding to join this prestigious University and, fortunately, to be a student of the Department of Business Administration (MBA) has led me to establish and discover various skills enhancing my academic and interpersonal capabilities and boosting my confidence. The biggest attainment is to get an opportunity to start my career in a reputed organization. I especially acknowledge the most active placement team for constantly mentoring me to achieve my goals”.

Shah Jubin Akhtar, who did BBA and was placed in a global HR company ADP, said, “I feel grateful for the opportunities this university has provided me. From internships to industrial visits, I have gained practical insights into the corporate world. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Training & Placement Department, USTM, for their dedication and hard work in bringing some of the top companies to the university.”