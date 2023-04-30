TCS to double salary of employees? This is what the company plans

Shillong, April 30: To address salary disparity among its employees, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is taking action as the company is set to double the salaries of its staffers.

Milind Lakkad, the chief human resources officer of TCS, stated in an interview that the business is excited to give its employees the opportunity to upskill and double their earnings. TCS distinguishes out in the market by not only employing new employees but also tackling pay inequality, a problem that many tech companies are facing as they struggle to thrive.

Milind Lakkad discussed the company’s ambitions to narrow the gap between the highest and lowest incomes over the following few years in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Instead of employing new hires at exorbitant premiums, TCS, which employs over 6 lakh people worldwide, wants to invest in its workforce and provide them the opportunity to further their careers. The business provides several internal initiatives that allow employees to advance their skills. Lakkad disclosed that TCS intends to add more staffers to these initiatives, representing a range of experience levels.

When participants in TCS’s upskilling programmes pass the exams, their incomes have the potential to increase. Elevate is one such talent-development programme. Many employees with experience ranging from 0 to 12 years have registered for the programme.