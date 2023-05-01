BSF nabs Bangladeshi nationals  

Tura, May 1: Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the troops of the BSF in West Garo Hills on Sunday after they were found loitering suspiciously inside Indian Territory.

The two detained persons have been identified as MD Habibullah (31), resident of district- Netrakona and Md Jahangir Mia (35) from Noakhali district,

According to the BSF, the duo while questioning revealed that one Bangladeshi tout namely Farukh, a resident of Sherpur, Bangladesh facilitated both of them to illegally enter Indian territory. The same person also allegedly promised to get them job/work in India at cost of Bangladeshi takas and to arrange fake documents for them.

The apprehended persons were later handed over to Purakahsia police station for further legal formalities.