Why is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not being arrested despite POCSO Act charges: Sidhu

Coming out in support of protesting wrestlers and saying the fight is for honour and dignity of every women, senior Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Monday questioned that why accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Sharan Singh wasn’t arrested despite a case was registered against him under the “non-bailable POCSO Act”.

Also he sought the BJP MP’s custodial interrogation. Two first information reports (FIRs) were registered against him after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

“To know what is right and not to do it is the worst cowardice. Why was the FIR delayed? Not making the FIR public reflects that the FIR is mild and not corroborative to the complainant’s complaint,” he told the media after meeting the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar here.

Sidhu also questioned the “motive” behind protecting Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“Intent is questionable and motive is to protect the accused. Are things being swept under the carpet? Why is the officer who delayed the FIR not being tried under Section 166 of the IPC as he was duty bound to register an FIR which is mandatory in case of a cognizable offence?”

The first FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh pertains to allegations levelled by a minor, which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

The second FIR has been registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by adult complainants under relevant IPC sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

“Cases registered under POCSO Act are non-bailable… why no arrest so far? Is the law different for the high and mighty?” former Indian cricketer Sidhu questioned in a tweet.

“Why does the man in question continue to be in the position of influence and dominance which can make and break anyone’s career?

“With him at the helm of affairs, a fair investigation is impossible. The nation understands that committee formations are merely delay and deflect. The only way forward to a meaningful investigation and to uncover the truth is ‘custodial interrogation’, without it a fair investigation is meaningless.

“The fight is for the honour, integrity and dignity of every woman,” added Sidhu.