4 Meghalaya athletes to represent India Muaythai World Championship in Bangkok

By By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 2: Four athletes from Meghalaya — Lapyshai Syiemlieh (U23), Pynnehbor Mylliemngap (Elite), Edilbert Ryngdongsngi (Elite) and Skhemborlang Marwein (Elite) in 48 kg, 48 kg, 85 kg and 51 kg weight category respectively have been selected to represent India in Senior Men and Women IFMA World Championship Muaythai to be held during May 4 to 13, 2023 at Bangkon in Thailand, according to a Press release.

Moreover, two referees and judges from Meghalaya – Angelus Sun and Pynsuklang Sumer have also been picked for officiating the event in Bangkok.

