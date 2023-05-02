CBI seizes Rs 20 cr after raids at the premises of ex-WAPCOS CMD, others

New Delhi, May 2: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids and seized Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises belonging to Rajender Gupta, former CMD of WAPCOS, a water and power consultancy that comes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and his family members.

A senior CBI officer said that a case was registered against Gupta and his family members on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The searches were conducted at 19 locations in Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Sonepat and Ghaziabad at residential and commercial premises belonging to the accused persons.

During the searches, cash to the tune of Rs 20 crore, incriminating documents and digital devices were recovered from the possession of the accused.