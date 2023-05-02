KSU felicitates mountaineer Teimiki Sungoh

By From Our Correspondent

Jowai, May 2: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) ,West Jaiñtia Hills District Unit (WJHDU), today felicitated Teimiki Sungoh from Shangpung, who secured first place in Advance Mountaineering Course at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling.
The felicitation ceremony was attended by KSU district unit Finance Secretary Phrangki Papang,  Law Assistant Soowatki, Environment Secretary Platini Mukhim, Sport Secretary Leningrad Tariang, General Secretary and other KSU-WJHDU members.

