12-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, May 3: In the CB Ganj area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a pack of stray dogs mauled a 12-year-old child to death. The attack also resulted in injuries to a youngster.

The incident happened on Tuesday as Ayaan was playing with his friends in Khana Gauntiya hamlet when he was mauled by the dogs. The stray dogs were after the child as he fled for his life. But as soon as he hit the ground, the dogs sprung up and began to attack him.

The youngster was saved by onlookers who observed him being assaulted by dogs. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he died from his wounds.

It has happened before in Bareilly when stray dogs have attacked kids.

A three-year-old girl was killed two months ago after being mauled by stray dogs. When the dogs attacked her while she was outside playing, they dragged her for 150 metres before murdering her.