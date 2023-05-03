Basaiawmoit quits PDF protesting merger with NPP

Shillong, May 3: Protesting the decision of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to endorse merger of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) with the ruling NPP, the vice-president of the PDF, James Ban Basaiawmoit on Wednesday resigned from the party.

Basaiawmoit submitted his resignation to party president, Gavin Miguel Mylliem.

Talking to reporters, Basaiawmoit said that he decided to quit the party since he does not want to part of this move of merging with the NPP.

“Now I am left alone since I got information that all the CEC members have supported this move,” former PDF vice president said.

He,however, said that it was pretty sad since he was among the founding members of the party.

“This is not an encouraging sign. People will lose faith in the regional forces because of such moves,” Basaiawmoit added.

It may be mentioned Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has already revealed that the proposed merger of the PDF with the NPP would take place on Saturday ahead of the by-polls for Sohiong constituency on May 10.