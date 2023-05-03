Beginning of scientific coal mining a landmark for state: Conrad

Nongstoin, May 3: The project proponents mining lease holder for coal who have recently received the mining lease from the Coal Ministry of Government of India to start scientific mining in Meghalaya today organized a felicitation programme in recognition of the state government’s efforts to initiate scientific mining in the state.

The programme was organized to than the state government for the support in the past five years that has resulted in lifting the ban on coal mining for almost 10 years and to start the process of scientific safe and sustainable mining.

The programme was also attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in the presence of Palash Chakrabarty of Novomine India Pvt Ltd, E. Kharmalki IAS Secretary Mining and Geology, Shainingstar Khardewsaw and Teilang Pde project proponents from West and South West, government officials among others.

Speaking to media persons after the programme Conrad Sangma said that the start of scientific coal mining in the state was a historic moment for the people of the state particularly for those who were dependent on the coal mining.

He also said that most of the people had suffered a lot due to the ban on coal mining while the government lost lots of revenue in terms of royalty in the past nine years but all of this is now about to change.

He further said that mining would not be the same as before since there were processes to be followed and the process of scientific, sustainable and safe mining would start from now on.

Sangma also said that it would take another 45 to 60 days to officially start the process of scientific safe and sustainable mining since the miners will have to apply for the state clearances like environmental clearances, pollution board clearances and public consultations and other formalities within the state level.