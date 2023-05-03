CSK vs LSG IPL 2023: An exciting match between two strong teams at Lucknow

Shillong, May 3: A very interesting match of Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place on Wednesday (May 3) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

LSG defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs, but lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 12 runs, then defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets to regain their composure. They were then defeated by Punjab Kings by two wickets after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket. In the next games, they defeated Gujarata Titans (GT) by 7 runs, lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 2 wickets, defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs, defeated PBKS by 56 runs, but fell short against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 18 runs.

CSK suffered a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener but rebounded at home with a 12-run victory against LSG. After defeating Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, the four-time IPL champions suffered a 3 run loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR). They defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 runs in their most recent match. They then defeated Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) by 49 runs and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 wickets, but they fell short against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 32 runs and Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 4 wickets.