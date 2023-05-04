AAP’s lust for luxury unacceptable

Editor,

Aam Aadmi Party was born with professed austerity. Fighting rampant corruption in Indian politics and governance was its prime motive. First initiated by Anna Hazare, the movement was fully supported by the general populace, which was later politically capitalized by Arvind Kejriwal and his colleagues. Soon after the 2013 Delhi election victory, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal thundered that his party colleague would never take any government-provided posh bungalows. They would instead prefer smaller government flats. It earned the party more popularity by the day. People thought that something extraordinary would happen to the nation.

In the initial days, without any false show and pomp, the Delhi CM and his MLAs were often seen even commuting by auto rickshaws and mixing with every poor person on the street. This further helped the party win the hearts of the underprivileged in the capital city, besides other top intellectuals in the country. But, a few years down the line, the thing has seemingly turned topsy-turvy. The blatant corruption and ostentation in the party have seen many of its MLAs behind bars while others left the Party in frustration.

As the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on charges of corruption in an alleged liquor scam tarnished the party’s image, the recent news of the extravagant renovation of the CM’s House left many dumbfounded, “AAP’s REVERSE DRIVE” (ST, April 28, 2023). Brought forth first by Times Now Navbharat, the Delhi Chief Minister has allegedly spent close to 45 crores in refurbishing his official residence at Civil Lines in New Delhi. This is unacceptable to the general masses. Over Rs 1 crore was spent merely on curtains for the house, while interior decoration gobbled up over Rs 11 crore. A whopping Rs six crore was splurged on marble floor tiles. It is alleged that the CM set his eyes on curtains costing Rs 7,94,000 per piece and thus ordered 23 pieces for the entire set-up. The premium ‘Dior Pearl Marbles’ were brought all the way from Vietnam to jazz up the house, costing Rs 3.30 crores. How could one reconcile that the leader of frugality suddenly chooses a wardrobe of Rs 1.41 crore while having a taste for kitchen appliances that touched 1.1 crore?

What is most unbecoming is that all these extravagant ideas occurred to the CM’s mind when the capital city was “seriously plagued” by COVID-19.

A senior government employee from Delhi laments on social media: “This is how some of our leaders shamelessly luxuriate on the tax-payers’ hard-earned money and cheat the gullible public. This episode has hurt Anna Hazare and his followers more than any other.” One wonders why the party that promised to root out corruption and uplift the underprivileged so quickly deviated to embrace the life of luxury and opulence. Some of our leaders may fool people with their rhetoric and continue refurbishing their houses and what have they, but will they ever be able to “refurbish” their guilt-filled hearts? No, not at all. The laws of karma will cut them down to size at the end of the day. Moreover, luxury is inherently illusive, it’s impermanent. It does not at all guarantee true peace of mind, while integrity in action and service always ensures both peace and bliss here and hereafter.

Trimming the bloated force

The news caption titled ‘With VRS, Assam packs off 300 alcoholic cops’ in a section of media comes like a breath of fresh air. It is common to notice that the Khaki force not only in Assam but across the states suffer the same syndrome. Take the case of Meghalaya where the law enforcers seem to be on auto-pilot during coal auction, illegal transportation or election related duties. Will the Home Minister take a cue from Assam on this issue? The iron fist approach by the Assam government can draw a pool of talented youngsters who are well versed with crypt-analysis, foreign language skills combined with strong cultural connections. Thoughtful leadership has to take the front seat in professional departments like policing where accountability or ownership of work would create trust amongst the people whom they promise to serve.

Michael Sheehan, author of Crush the Cell during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism at New York Police Department created a right unit not a massive sized unit.

Bamboo mission

In 2020 when scientists and experts on bamboo had visited the state and met officials related to the state bamboo mission, the overall summary that came out from the meeting was, that the state would start to adopt new learnings and incorporate models on bamboo propagations through community managed bamboo communities. In my report, when I was with Meghalaya Institute of Governance under the flagship of MBDA I had suggested that the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana- Gramin could be “modified” at the State level by making the maximum utilization of bamboo houses for the rural poor who had limited means of building a house of their own. This would require mapping of bamboo clusters for nurturing bamboo nurseries and supplying top bamboo wood quality under the scheme which would be economically viable, sustainable and affordable and also linked under the rural housing subsidy of 35 percent. Through affordable bamboo housing we can help in mitigating natural calamities, promote direct and indirect employment services, sustain the ecosystem and prevent wastage of bamboo outside the state. However, nothing much has been heard since my exit from the MIG but it is hoped that a secondary opinion and discussion could be initiated under a revised mission mode.

