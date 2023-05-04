Army chopper makes emergency landing in J&K, 3 injured

Defence sources said that at 11.15 a.m. on Thursday, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river.

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing.

“Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site. Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur,” the sources said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.